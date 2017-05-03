Professor wants IIT Bombay to set up anti-cheat squads

An official from the institute told The Indian Express that the administration has initiated disciplinary action against students involved in cheating (File Photo) An official from the institute told The Indian Express that the administration has initiated disciplinary action against students involved in cheating (File Photo)

A Mathematics professor of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has written a letter to the institute director, highlighting increasing cases of cheating by students in exams. In an email to the director, the professor has demanded that the institute set up anti-cheat squads, on the lines of the anti-Romeo squads employed in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The professor wrote that not only were students hiding study materials and notes in toilets, there were also cases of imposters taking examinations on behalf of their friends. In the letter, which was also marked to the Union Minister for Human Resource Development and the Chairman of IIT-B’s board of governors, the professor mentioned that students ‘carried mobile phones surreptitiously into examination halls.’

“There is not much that we the faculty have been able to do to prevent dishonest students from cheating in exams and it appears that a substantial part of the academic system at IIT Bombay now stands compromised,” read the letter.

While director Devang Khakhar acknowledged receiving the letter, he refused to comment on the matter. Dean of student affairs Soumyo Mukherjee said he had no knowledge of the letter, while Amitava De, dean of academic affairs, did not reply to emails.

However, an official from the institute told The Indian Express that the administration has initiated disciplinary action against students involved in cheating. “This year we have caught several students red-handed as they indulged in malpractices during the exams,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

The institute has installed CCTV cameras across its academic units to curb malpractices. Moreover, the institute has a policy in place for punishing students caught cheating in examinations. The punishment ranges from losing a credit point to being awarded failed grades.

“The rules are regularly explained to students. Despite having these measures, students were still found copying. This is matter of serious concern and will be dealt with appropriately,” said the official, adding the issue will be discussed in the next senate meeting.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now