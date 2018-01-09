Professor claims Delhi University colleges took extra money from applicants

Picture for representational purpose (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Picture for representational purpose (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

An Academic Council (AC) member of Delhi University has alleged that several colleges have collected application fee multiple times from those applying for the assistant professor post. He said the colleges neither called any applicant for an interview nor returned their money.

AC member and professor of Sri Aurobindo College, Hansraj Suman, said a huge sum of “unclaimed money” was collected as application fee.

“Nearly 40 colleges advertised for recruitment to the posts of assistant professors two years ago, with a fee of Rs 500 for general category and Rs 250 for OBC, SC/ST and handicapped aspirants,” he said. Dean of Colleges Devesh K Sinha said he did not have data about the number of applications received and money submitted, but that he would look into the issue and direct colleges to issue a refund. ens

