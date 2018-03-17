Professional courses like MBBS should be taught in Indian languages: Venkaiah Naidu

President M Venkaiah Naidu talked about the need of enhancing India’s educational system by emphasizing on Indian heritage and culture. President M Venkaiah Naidu talked about the need of enhancing India’s educational system by emphasizing on Indian heritage and culture.

Addressing the valedictory of the golden jubilee celebrations of Hindustan Group of educational institutions, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu talked about the need of enhancing India’s educational system, by emphasizing on Indian heritage and culture. He favoured teaching professional degrees like MBBS in Indian languages. Apart from gaining knowledge from across the globe, students must also remain rooted to India’s glorious culture, traditions and ethos, he said.

“I have always been impressing upon the need for children to be taught in their respective mother tongues to underscore the importance of language. I look forward to the day when professional courses like MBBS are also taught in local languages”, he said.

“Our education system must inculcate strong ethical, moral and humanistic values,” he added. Stating that India was once known as ‘Viswaguru’, knowledge seekers from all corners of the world flocked to centres of learning in India, including Takshashila and Nalanda, in the olden days.

Such a scenario changed following foreign invasions and the British colonisation, he said, adding the time has come for India to once again emerge as the global knowledge hub.

“The time has come for us to come out of colonial mindset. This is possible only through proper education system”, he said.

