Private schools should supplement government’s efforts to transform education sector: J&K Minister

Image for representational purposes Image for representational purposes

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Naeem Akhtar today said private schools play a vital role in imparting quality education and they should supplement the government’s efforts to consolidate the transformation taking place in this sector.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

“Private schools play a vital role in imparting quality education to the students and these institutions should supplement the government’s efforts to consolidate the transformation taking place in this key sector,” Akhtar said while speaking at a day-long seminar on the topic ‘Enriching the Academic Hemisphere of J-K – Contributive Essence of the Private Schools’ organised at University of Jammu.

He said that affordable private academic institutions play an important role in a larger society.

He announced that henceforth the registration of private schools will be provided for five years who fulfill the requirements.

“Government is keen to provide single window system for all the grievance redressal and providing No Objection Certificate (NoC) from different departments,” he said.