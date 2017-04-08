Private schools on DDA land must submit proposals to hike fees: Delhi government

If a proposal is not submitted by the school, they shall not be allowed to increase the fee. If a proposal is not submitted by the school, they shall not be allowed to increase the fee.

The Delhi government has sought a proposal for hiking of fees from over 300 private schools on DDA land. Directing the schools not to increase their fee, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked them to submit their proposals to the DOE website before April 30, 2017.

A communication sent to the schools has “strictly directed” them to not increase the fees until the department sanctions their proposals. It also said that the proposals submitted will be scrutinised by the DoE through authorised officers or teams.

“Any complaint regarding increase of any fee without such prior approval will be viewed seriously and will make the school liable for action,” the communication said, adding that if a proposal is not submitted by the school, they shall not be allowed to increase the fee.

The schools would also need to submit important documents like the details of receipts and payment account, balance sheet for previous years, income and expenditure account, budget estimates for the ensuing year, details of reserve, general and gratuity funds and statement of salary disbursed to staff.

Last month, the government had ordered that no private school on DDA land should implement a fee hike in the coming academic term. The remaining 1,400 private schools were asked not to increase their fees beyond 10 per cent. The government cited the seventh pay commission to explain the order.

