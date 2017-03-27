Private schools: Most seats reserved for EWS filled, 384 vacant

The Delhi government has managed to fill 31,269 seats reserved for the Economically Weaker Section/ Disadvantaged Groups category, out of a total of 31,653 seats in private schools. There might not be a second draw of lots this year, though 384 seats are still vacant.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DOE), says the 384 seats are vacant as either no one applied for them or applicants have been allotted schools of higher preference.

The admission process for 25 per cent seats in entry level classes in private schools per the Right to Education Act was centralised and made available online .

Entry level classes are nursery, KG and Class I.

The government received 1,13,991 online applications for the 31,653 EWS/DG category seats.

A total of 31,269 candidates were allotted schools per their preference. There is no clarity on how, and if, these seats will be filled. There is a possibility that the seats will be filled after asking parents to apply for these afresh.

An official in the Directorate of Education said that if in the sought after private schools, the vacancies are out, then these seats could be clubbed together and a second round of admissions would be held.

“We don’t think there will be a second list as of now. We will keep a track on how many seats are filled and will decide accordingly. If any seat falls vacant, we will come out with a second list,” said a senior government official.

According to a affidavit filed in court, the government had not been able to fill close to 11,000 seats under the category till September during last year’s session.

This year’s efforts seem to have worked better with most of the seats being filled.

