Private medical colleges management quota fee: Rs 7 lakh to Rs 71 lakh a year

A postgraduate degree from a private medical college in the state under management quota costs anywhere between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 71 lakh a year, according to data disclosed by private colleges this year. The Maharashtra Institute of Medical Science and Research, Latur, charges the highest fee — between Rs 27 lakh and Rs 71 lakh — under its institutional as well as NRI quotas. It is over 11 times the fee charged from a merit student, which is Rs 6.3 lakh.

For the first time in 25 years, colleges have revealed the fees charged under institutional and NRI quotas for 2017-18 after the state government made it mandatory. This year after the Medical Council of India brought all medical admissions under the aegis of the state government, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) had asked deemed and private medical colleges to reveal their fee structure. “After much persuasion, the colleges have now disclosed their fees, which will now be available for aspirants to see,” said Pravin Shinghare, director, DMER. Shinghare said some colleges were found charging different fees for various courses and, hence, they had declared a range of fees.

Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Foundation Medical College in Ahmednagar charges between Rs 6.54 lakh and Rs 12 lakh from merit students. For institutional quota, the rate could go up to Rs 37 lakh, depending on the specifications chosen. NRI quota students have to shell out up to Rs 62 lakh a year for a postgraduate degree. In Mumbai, K J Somaiya charges Rs 55 lakh from management quota students, which is five times the merit quota fees approved by the Fee Regulating Authority.

Earlier, Smt Kashibai Navale College, Pune, had disclosed a management quota fee of up to Rs 97 lakh. However, it has now revised the amount to Rs 45 lakh — five times that of its approved amount of Rs 9 lakh for merit students — after the DMER pointed out that colleges were allowed to charge not more than five times the approved fees from management quota students as per a Supreme Court verdict.

Of the 2,800 post-graduate seats in the state, 300 are in private colleges. Even as fee of some of the private colleges is not final, the DMER will allot seats to aspirants in its second round of allotment. “The FRA is yet to approve the state quota fees of some of these colleges but we will continue with our admission process. We have instructed these colleges to adjust the fee difference with the students’ fees next year,” said Shinghare.

