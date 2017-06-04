Private candidates blamed as pass percentage falls from 92% to 78%

After the results were announced, Saturday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal. After the results were announced, Saturday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal.

As the Class X results were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, the pass percentage in Delhi fell from 91.76 in 2016 to 78.1 per cent this year — a drop of more than 13 per cent. A total of 3,67,699 students took the exam in Delhi this year.

The massive drop in pass percentage left principals of private and government schools confused as they claimed that their pass percentage had only improved. Their claims, however, could not be checked as CBSE has not provided region-wise, institution-wise data this year. Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Delhi government school get 92.44% in class 10 results, this is 3.19% higher than 2016 and and 1.5% higher than CBSE national average (sic).”

The overall pass percentage was 90.95 per cent this year. Some private school principals attributed the drop to the massive increase in enrolment and poor performance of private candidates. “The numbers are good if the school and board-based pass percentage is seen for the city. It (drop in pass percentage) could be attributed to private candidates who took the exam from open (schools).

With the Delhi government running the Chunauti scheme, the number of students enrolled under this category has massively increased this year,” said a principal of a private school who did not want to be named. Government officials also attributed the drop in pass percentage to the presence of a large number of private candidates in Delhi.

“Earlier, CBSE used to include just private and government schools but this time they have also put in private candidates. It is important to note that Delhi has the largest number of correspondence students taking the CBSE exam. In other places, many students who fail in the regular system enrol under the state boards,” said Atishi Marlena, advisor to Education Minister Sisodia.

According to data provided by CBSE, 64,570 of the 67,668 students who had registered as private candidates took the exam and 1,654 students cleared it, with the pass percentage pegged at 2.56 per cent. Last year, 4,489 students had taken the exam under this category. The pass percentage for school-based exam results stood at 94.02 per cent, while it was 94.78 per cent for board-based tests.

The pass percentage was better for board-based exams in Delhi as compared to overall CBSE figures. On May 28, the board had declared the results for Class XII, which had seen a dip of over 1 per cent in the pass percentage. Thiruvananthapuram has the highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 per cent.

Considering the pass percentages across the country, Delhi’s figure of 78.1 per cent appears dismal.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App