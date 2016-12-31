Principal Eligibility Test idea at discussion stage: CBSE

Asked about the reports that the CBSE was planning to introduce a Principal Eligibility Test for teachers aspiring to become school heads, officials said discussions are being held in this regard. Asked about the reports that the CBSE was planning to introduce a Principal Eligibility Test for teachers aspiring to become school heads, officials said discussions are being held in this regard.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is examining the possibility of introducing a Principal Eligibility Test (PET), but the idea is at the discussion stage, officials said on Friday. A senior official said a circular related to the PET has been withdrawn from the Board’s website and that the idea is only at the discussion stage at the moment.

