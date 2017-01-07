President nod for appointment of 5 new IITs directors

President Pranab Mukherjee. President Pranab Mukherjee.

President Pranab Mukherjee has approved Union Human Resource Development Ministry’s proposal for appointment of the directors to five new IITs — Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai-Durg, Goa and Dharwad.

All the five Directors have been appointed for a period of five years. According to sources, Prof K N Satyanarayana had been appointed as the Director of IIT Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh while Prof P B Sunil Kumar has been appointed as the Director of IIT Palakkad, Kerala.

Prof Rajat Moona has been appointed the Director of IIT Bhilai-Durg while Prof B K Mishra, the Director of IIT Goa. For IIT Dharwad in Karnataka the name of Prof Seshu Pasumarthy has been approved by the President, sources said.

Earlier a Search Cum Selection Committee appointed by the Prakash Javadekar-led HRD ministry had recommended the names after holding interviews of several highly distinguished people with outstanding academic record and experience for posts of Directors to these new IITs.

The Director of an IIT is the academic as well as the administrative head of the prestigious institution.

Following the interviews, the ministry had forwarded the names to the President, who is the Visitor of these central institution of higher education, for his approval.

In May 2016, the HRD Ministry invited applications for the post of Directors at six new IITs. According to an official notification, the candidates age should not be more than 60 years and need to have adequate (a minimum of 5 years) administrative, teaching and research experience (including significant experience in research guidance at the Ph.D. level).

With the addition of these new institutes, the total number of IITs has now gone up to 23.

