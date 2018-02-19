President Kovind to attend AMU’s convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief-guest of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) 65th annual convocation scheduled to held on March 7, 2018. Shri Kovind accepted the invitation extended by AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor. It is after 32 years that an Indian President will attend the AMU convocation.

Shri Giani Zail Singh during his tenure attended the 1986 AMU convocation, Shri Fakhruddin Ali Ahmad was in the University for the 1976 Convocation, Dr S Radha Krishnan was the chief-guest in 1966 and Dr Rajendra Prasad attended the 1951 convocation.

Last month, the CBI has booked former Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Naseem Ahmad for alleged irregularities and cheating in the appointment of a university official in 2005. Ahmad joined the university as V-C in 2002 and resigned in 2007.

The case pertains to the appointment of Shakaib Arsalan as Assistant Finance Officer (AFO) in 2005 in alleged violation of the AMU Act and rules, CBI sources said.

The CBI has registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Arsalan (now Joint Finance Officer), Yasmin Jalal Beg (now Finance Officer) and Ahmad, they said.

