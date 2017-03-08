President congratulates IISc to rank among world’s best universities

Besides IISc, no other Indian University managed to enter any position under the top 20 ranking Besides IISc, no other Indian University managed to enter any position under the top 20 ranking

President Pranab Mukherjee today greeted the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore for figuring in the top 10 institutions in the ‘Best Small Universities’ category of the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings 2017 released on Tuesday.

“Kindly convey my sincere compliments to the entire faculty, staff and students of your esteemed institute for having responded to my repeated calls to strive to be amongst the top institutions of higher learning in the world. “This achievement reiterates my firm belief that Indian institutions are not lacking in merit and can be amongst the best in the world,” the President said in a message to Anurag Kumar, Director, IISc.

The institute has achieved the eighth rank under the small university category. “I’m confident your institution will continue to strive and achieve greater and greater heights in the future,” Mukherjee said.

However, besides IISc, no other Indian University managed to enter any position under the top 20 ranking. Last year, there were two institutions in the top 20 — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and Savitribai Phule Pune University, which were ranked 14 and 18 respectively in the 2016 edition. Unfortunately, both could not retain their spots in this year’s world rankings 2017

