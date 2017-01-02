President appoints David Syiemlieh as UPSC chairman

UPSC Building. (representational image) UPSC Building. (representational image)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday appointed Professor David R. Syiemlieh as the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). “The President has appointed Syiemlieh to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, Union Public Service Commission,” a statement said here.

Syiemlieh is from Meghalaya and was a UPSC member. The 63-year-old Syiemlieh will assume charge on January 4 and retire on January 21, 2018.

As per reports, Syiemlieh was functioning as a UPSC member from June 25, 2012. Syiemlieh has succeeded Alka Sirohi, a retired IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

