Presidency University signs MoU with Singapore institute to train West Bengal Civil Servants

The Presidency University has signed a MoU with Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore for training 30 top civil servants in West Bengal. Presidency University Registrar Debojyoti Konar told PTI on Friday that according to the MoU, 30 civil servants, not below the rank of joint secretary will be trained. Each institute will provide training to the officers for a week, he said.

“Lee Quan Yew School of Public Policy is a very reputed institution in the world and this collaboration will be a continuing process,” Konar said. “The collaborative executive programme will be the first of its kind with a state-aided university in West Bengal,” he said. Read | Nalanda University signs MOU with Japan’s Kanazawa University, click here

The programme will start after two months. The course will be based on public policy matters and offer comparative perspectives from other southeast Asian countries. The 30 senior officers will be chosen by the state government, Konar said.

Konar said The Presidency will also exchange views with Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy for its (Presidency) school of public policy slated to be operational in the University’s new campus in the near future. Top-level representatives from Lee Kuan were present when the MoU was signed here on June 14. Presidency University Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia and Konar were also present on the occasion.

“We are looking forward to be associated with a top institution in the world”, Lohia said.

