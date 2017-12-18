Prakash Javadekar introduces bill to grant retrospective recognition to teacher training colleges

Bill introduced in parliament to amend the NCTE Act 1993. Bill introduced in parliament to amend the NCTE Act 1993.

HRD Ministry: Today, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar introduced a bill in parliament which will grant retrospective recognition to government-funded institutions and universities conducting teacher education courses without the approval of National Council for Teacher Education Act’s (NCTE). The introduced bill will amend the NCTE Act 1993.

NCTE Act, 1993, came into force on July 1, 1995 with an objective to provide a planned and coordinated development of the teacher-education system, regulation and ensure proper maintenance of norms and standards in the system.

Central or state universities which are found to be conducting teacher education courses, without the NCTE’s permission, will be granted retrospective recognition by the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Act, 2017.

In order to ensure that the future of the students who had passed out from the colleges or were currently enrolled was not jeopardized, the retrospective recognition will be being given as a one-time measure. Through this amendment, students studying in these institutions or universities, or those who have passed out, will become eligible for employment as teachers.

At present, all institutions running courses such as BEd and DEl Ed, have to obtain recognition from the NCTE

under Section 14 of the Act. Further, the courses of such recognised institutions or universities have to be permitted under Section 15 of the Act.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd