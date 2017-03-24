CBSE to conduct NEET 2017 in 103 cities, revise exam city option open

NEET 2017 will be held on May 7 NEET 2017 will be held on May 7

Due to increase in the number of registered candidates this year, the Union Minister of Human Resources and Development, Prakash Javadekar has decided to increase 23 more new examination cities this year. Therefore, NEET will be held in 103 cities as against 80 cities.

The candidates who wish to revise their examination centres can do it from March 24 to 27.

Steps to change NEET 2017 exam centre

Log on to the official website – cbseneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click at ‘exam city correction’ flashing below online services

Enter your registration, password and click on login

Revise your city option

In a notification, Central Board of Secondary Education has informed this year record 11,35,104 candidates have registered for the entrance exam, which is 41.42 per cent high from the previous year. In 2016, a total of 8,02,594 medical aspirants registered for NEET.

With this, NEET will also be having an equivalent number of centre cities as in JEE (Main) examination. The single common entrance exam for admission in medical colleges of India will be held on May 7.

Today, the Supreme Court will hear plea on whether to include Urdu in NEET. The entrance examination will be held in 10 languages — Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Kannada.

For more NEET 2017 news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd