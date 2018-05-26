Prakash Javadekar congratulates students who passed CBSE class XII exam

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulated those who passed CBSE class 12 exam. (File Photo) HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulated those who passed CBSE class 12 exam. (File Photo)

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulated those who passed CBSE class 12 exam and also advised those who did not do well not to lose heart. He also said the quality of government schools is improving and congratulated those for a good show. The CBSE class 12 results were announced on Saturday. The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year’s 82.02 per cent. “I congratulate all those who succeeded. Those who did not succeed, I give them my best wishes because they should not lose heart. This is a temporary setback and they will put in more effort and succeed,” Javadekar said.

According to CBSE officials, government-aided schools registered a pass percentage of 84.48 per cent and government schools had a pass percentage of 84.39. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya had a pass percentage of 97.07 and 97.78 per cent respectively. Javadekar said, “I am very happy for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya. Even government and government-aided schools have scored more than the average result. It is really a landmark moment. The quality of government schools is improving and it’s a good news for everyone.”

Over 11 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 examination, which was marred with controversy over the paper leak issue. The board had conducted a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked triggering widespread outrage and confusion among students across the country.

