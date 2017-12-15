Praja report on state of civic education flawed: BMC

Two days after NGO Praja Foundation released a report on the state of civic education in the city, the BMC has alleged that the statistics cited by the organisation is incorrect.

A clarification issued by the BMC’s education department stated that the number of students who drop out in civic schools has been exaggerated in the report.

“According to Praja’s report, the number of student enrolment for 2016-17 dropped by 32,218, however that is not

true, the enrolment has gone down by 14,695,” said an official from the BMC’s education department.

BMC blamed the drop in enrolments on parents’ wish to send their wards to an English medium school, migration, and students turning to private schools.

The civic body also claimed that the data on SSC results of civic schools is incorrect in the report.

The official added, “The Praja report mentioned that in 2016-17, overall pass percentage of SSC in civic schools was 76.97, however, it slid down to 68.18 this academic year. This is not true, as of the 145 secondary (up to class X) BMC schools, 51 have a pass percentage of 75, while 12 schools have recorded a pass percentage of 90. Not a single BMC school has figured in the state board list of schools with zero pass percentage. Meanwhile some schools, especially Trombay Municipal School, recorded a pass percentage of 100.”

The civic education department pointed out that the Praja Foundation report has not mentioned any of the programmes initiated by the civic body to raise quality of education in civic schools.

