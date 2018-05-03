Postgraduate Government College honours students for excellence

Students of Postgraduate Government College during their prize distribution function in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia Students of Postgraduate Government College during their prize distribution function in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

Postgraduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Wednesday honoured as many as 593 students during its 65th Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony, which was graced by Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Finance, Chandigarh Administration, as Chief Guest. Rubinder Jeet Singh Brar, Director of higher education, was the guest of honour.

During the event, 49 students were given Roll of Honour for their exceptional performance in various fields like academics, NCC, NSS, cultural activities, blood donation and sports. As many as 169 students were awarded College Colour for their outstanding performance in the same categories. Merit Certificates for academic achievements were awarded to 375 students.

BJP State President Sanjay Tandon, an alumnus of the college, awarded a special cash prize of Rs 11,000 to Rohit Kumar (BA III) for his extraordinary achievement as an NSS volunteer at national and international level. He recently represented India in Russia at a youth exchange programme and also received a President’s award in 2017 for social service.

While addressing the audience, Sinha congratulated the students on their brilliant performance and appreciated the faculty for steering the institute towards greater success. He encouraged the students to enjoy their achievements at right time and stay at peace with themselves. He further emphasised on the importance of internal happiness that will take them on “the path of success”. He also assured them on opening a first of its kind recruitment cell in the college.

