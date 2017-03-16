Post Class 10 exams, JK students to be provisionally admitted in Class 11

In order to ensure that the normal academic activity of the school is affected to the bare minimum, bi-annual and private examination of Class 10 and 12 shall be clubbed. In order to ensure that the normal academic activity of the school is affected to the bare minimum, bi-annual and private examination of Class 10 and 12 shall be clubbed.

Those who are appearing for Class 10 exam this year may not be able to enjoy their carefree holiday as the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has decided to provisionally admit students to Class 11 immediately after conclusion of the papers. The latest order aims to increase class work days and save academic year of the students. Therefore, students who appear in Class 10 exams shall be provisionally admitted in Class 11 after conclusion of the board examinations.

“Students, who are declared unsuccessful in the results, shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11 till the results of the Bi-annual examination are declared,” it said.

Provisional admission will be cancelled of those candidates who fail to pass the bi-annual examination, the order said, adding this mechanism will be immediately implemented on conclusion of the ongoing Class X board examination of summer zone.

“The is a major decision taken by our government aimed to benefit school children and to help increase class work days and save academic year of students,” Minister for Education Syed Altaf Bukhari said.

Bukhari, who took charge as Minister for the Education some time back, said this will go a long way in ensuring that there is no wastage of the precious time of the students.

The order stated that the issues were discussed with concerned authorities as also with experts. It was observed that after the board examinations, classes do not commence for about 1-2 months till results are declared, followed by vacations thereby substantially reducing the actual duration of academic calendar.

It has also been noted that the gap between Annual and Bi-annual examination of Class 10 can be reduced in a manner that would provide an opportunity to unsuccessful candidates to save their academic year.

It has also been noted that the present structure of bifurcation of the science papers into theory and practical examination has failed to yield the desired results as the marks allotted for the practical examination are not being awarded in a transparent manner.

In order to ensure that the normal academic activity of the school is affected to the bare minimum, bi-annual and private examination of Class 10 and 12 shall be clubbed.

Besides all board examination will mandatorily be held after 2 PM, so that normal academic activity of schools remains unaffected, order said.

The annual examinations of Class 10 in winter zone, which are held in October-November shall be followed by Bi-annual private examination in the second fortnight of February of the next calendar year and the results thereof will be declared within a period of 30 days.

The annual examinations of Class 10 in summer zone, which are held in February-March shall be followed by Bi-annual private examination in the second fortnight of June and the results will be declared within a period of 30 days.

Similar pattern shall be adopted for Class 12 Bi-annual private examination. Meanwhile, a comprehensive review of the marking scheme of science subjects shall be carried out and the same shall be re-structured such that practical knowledge is preferably assessed through theory paper by appropriately framing question for the purpose.

At the same time, participation in practical and final practical examination will continue as necessary eligibility, but it would only be of qualifying nature, the order said.

