5 popular tech skills you can learn this summer

There is never a wrong time for learning and with numerous days to spare during the summer months, it is the best time to learn something new. As the world around us keeps changing, creating and evolving with technology, learning new skills could potentially boost your resume.

Here are the five popular skills you could learn this summer without needing to step out of your home.

1. Android:

There are more than one billion Android users and 1.8 million applications on the Google Play Store. As the smarphone industry grows, so does the demand for new and innovative android apps. Many companies have started to recognise that apps are necessary to grow one’s business in the present day and age as they reach out to the key market. This makes people with knowledge about Android development very useful and in-demand.

2. Internet of Things (IoT):

The most important reason for becoming an expert in IoT is its potentially unlimited applications. With IoT, the corporate world is aiming to expand their businesses to the previously uncharted territories. One can create customised devices to update FB statuses, tweet responses, monitor heart rates, do NFC payment in gyms and even use controlled cars. In India too, with the recent proposal of the government to develop smart cities, having knowledge of IoT is a great add-on for students.

3. Web Development:

As more and more people begin to shop online, companies lookout for web developers. If you prefer freelancing, then web development is tailor-made for you since many companies tend to hire freelance web developers. You can either specialise in front-end or back-end development or become full-stack developer.

4. Python:

Python is what brings together IoT, analytics, and high-end games. You can create your own magical world, Super Mario, helper robots, and remote controlled cars. Using a peripheral device such as Raspberry Pi can help you realise how something as boring as programming can be turned into an exciting and fun activity. Even companies like Google, Yahoo, and IBM use Python.

5. C or C++:

If all the programmers had to form their separate nation tomorrow, C and C++ would indisputably be their national language. It is recognised globally and used in a multitude of applications. It is recognised worldwide and used in a multitude of applications.

With the ever-evolving world of technology, learning is no more confined to the classroom walls. So spend the summer learning to build a new app, create a website or build a game.

