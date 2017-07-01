Popular colleges keep it above 95%: Cut-offs continue to soar as DU releases second list

Students at Delhi University. Photo for representation purpose Students at Delhi University. Photo for representation purpose

While the second cut-off list released by the Delhi University on Friday saw a dip in percentages across courses, it still remains on the higher side. For popular courses such as BA Programme, English (Hons), BCom (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Physics (Hons), the dip varies between 0.25-1%. Meanwhile, to avoid over-admission, popular colleges exercised caution and kept the cut-off above 95%. At Shri Ram College of Commerce, the cut-off for BCom (Hons) has come down to 97.5% from 97.75%. As the college has already filled 400 of 501 seats, the dip has been kept to a minimum.

As per DU policy, a college has to give admission to all those who meet the cut-off. However, university officials said students need not panic. Despite the high cut-offs, many seats are yet to be filled. Of 56,000 seats, 14,000 seats have been filled while 42,000 are still up for grabs.

At Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, which had set a record for the highest cut-off for most subjects in the first list, the highest dip is for Chemistry (Hons), where the cut-off has come down by 2%. This, despite the college not being able to fill even one general category seat for any of its courses. For Political Science (Hons), which saw a 99% cut-off in the first list, the figure has come down by 1.75 percentage point to 97.25%.

But it is courses such as Geography, Sociology, Botany and Zoology, where the dip in cut-off varied between 0.5 and 2 percentage points. Incidentally, popular colleges that had placed cut-offs below 95% have been able to fill the seats. For instance, at Kamala Nehru College, admissions to Geography (Hons) and History (Hons) are now closed.

Cut-offs for both subjects in the first list was 92%.

The only exceptions are Hindu College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), which have closed admissions for most courses, despite high cut-offs in the first list.

Of the 14 courses offered at LSR, 10 courses did not have a second list. However, seats are still available for Psychology, Journalism (Hons), Political Science and English (Hons). The dip in the second cut-off is 0.25 percentage points, with Psychology (Hons) still at 98.25%. Of 18 courses being offered at Hindu College, there is no second list for 10 science and humanities courses.

Those who meet the cut-off under the second list can take admission between July 1 and July 4. The third cut-off list will be declared on July 7. Students who met the first cut-off criteria but could not take admission can apply on July 4. However, this is subject to availability of seats.

