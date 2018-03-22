Pondicherry University BCA, BSCCS semester exam results declared at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University. (Photo taken from official website) Pondicherry University. (Photo taken from official website)

The Pondicherry University has published the results of BCA (semester 1 to 6) and BSCCS results at pondiuni.edu.in. Students who have appeared for the exam can view their score on the official website. The results hosted are only for Non-CBCS UG (Arts & Science) courses. The students who are interested and eligible for re-valuation need to visit the concerned colleges to apply for it. In a note published on the official website — from this time onwards students need not apply for online re-valuation, instead, colleges will collect the re-valuation details and submit the same in online re-valuation system except MBBS course. The last date to apply is April 2.

Pondicherry University results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – pondiuni.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on exam link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login details

Step 5: The result will appear

Step 6: Download and check your score

The Pondicherry University has also released the end semester examinations timetable for add-on courses. It is scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 8, 2018.

