Poll results likely to be delayed, DU may move HC

The university, however, said that once counting is done, the results cannot be kept in a sealed cover. “We are submitting an application on Tuesday. Depending on the decision of the court, university will take action,” said SB Babbar, DU chief election officer.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:September 12, 2017 4:01 am
Delhi University. (Source: File)
In a first, the DUSU election results may not be declared the day after polling. Despite letting NSUI candidate Rocky Tuseed contest the polls, the Delhi HC had asked DU to keep the result in a sealed cover.

Tuseed had moved High Court after the university cancelled his nomination citing “disciplinary action”.

The HC has issued showcause notice to candidates of various parties asking why action shouldn’t be taken against them for “defacing public property”.

