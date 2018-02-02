PM Modi to answer exam stress related queries on February 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

With class 10 and 12 examinations commencing in February and March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to address over 3,500 students at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium on February 16 on handling stress. Video-conferencing will also be carried out in order to reach out to million of students to be able to attend the session. There will be pre-recorded questions played and a website will soon be launched for students to send their questions. In CBSE, a total of 28.24 lakh students have registered for the exams this year.

In 2016 too, PM addressed students on his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. Referring to the General Budget, he said, “Friends, your exams are beginning. I, too, have an exam tomorrow. Hundred and twenty-five crore countrymen will take my exam… Hearing me, you must have felt how healthy I am, how much self-confidence I have. Let my exam happen tomorrow. Let yours start the day after. And let us all succeed, the country will succeed too then.”

PM Modi’s book launch

Also, PM Modi will be releasing a book on February 3 for the students that will help them deal with the stress and anxiety they face during the examination season. The cover of the book titled ‘Exam Warriors‘ is already out. It will be made available in multiple languages for students preparing and appearing for examinations.

“I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow,” PRH’s press release quoted Modi.

The cover of PM Modi’s book ‘Exam Warrior’ released. (Source: Exam warrior/Twitter) The cover of PM Modi’s book ‘Exam Warrior’ released. (Source: Exam warrior/Twitter)

