Plea to cancel NEET: HC notices to CBSE, state government, Centre

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notices to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the state government, the Centre and others on a petition moved by a group of 40 students, seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was held on May 7.

The students have alleged that “on account of total lethargic and indifferent attitude of the officials of the CBSE, the career of petitioners are at stake. The petitioners, despite having fared better in the examination of Class 12th in Science stream, would not be able to compete with the students of English medium. The resultant effect would be that the students of English medium would steal march over the students of the Gujarati medium, despite they having scored less marks in qualifying examination of 12th standard in science stream.”

After issuing notices, the High Court adjourned hearing for the next month.

The petition alleged that the CBSE “discriminated against the students of Gujarati medium by setting more tough question papers than the ones for the students of English medium. Though the level of difficulty faced by students is never a criteria to question the validity of examination, in the present case the same would assume significance as the question paper turned out to be different for English medium students and Gujarati medium students.”

The students have demanded cancellation of the exam on the ground that NEET was supposed to have uniformity irrespective of the language. They have also prayed an a separate merit list for Gujarati medium students should be prepared in case the exam was not cancelled.

Meanwhile, a group of students of English-medium also moved a petition in the High Court for joining the petition as parties. They argued that the conclusion of this petition will have a direct impact on their career and that’s why they should also be heard. The court allowed their petition.

“There should not be a separate merit list or bonus marks as demanded by the Gujarati-medium group,” said Kalpesh Patel, one of the English-medium respondents.

