Placements at IIT-Delhi up by 10%

IIT Delhi placement’s first phase will continue till December 15 IIT Delhi placement’s first phase will continue till December 15

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has registered a 17 per cent increase in its postgraduate placements and 10 per cent increase in its overall placements in the first 10 days.

“As per preliminary data, postgraduate job offers registered over a 17 per cent increase this year. Placements have been robust across all streams with the overall hiring registering a 10 per cent climb till day 10. These numbers are likely to go up further by the end of phase I,” IIT-Delhi said in a statement. While the first phase of placements will continue till December 15, phase II will begin in January.

Rishabh Bhatia, a postgraduate student from the Industrial Design department, said many students are getting jobs in their core areas this year.

“While the overall placements have been better than last year, recruitment trends for PG students is very encouraging for the future of engineering research in the country. I am hopeful that the overall percentage increase in recruitment of both UG and PG students will improve further,” said I N Kar, Professor-in-charge of Training and Placement at IIT Delhi.

Though students have got hefty pay packages this year — the highest so far is of Rs 1.4 crore offered to a student by Microsoft on the first day of placements — IIT has refrained from making these public, saying they have “the effect of devaluing national placements over international placements as well as core jobs over finance and consulting jobs”.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App