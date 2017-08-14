PhD seats, MPhil vacancies jump high as additional guides get nod

The revised data shows over 2,800 seats available for PhD and at least 400 for MPhil. Express The revised data shows over 2,800 seats available for PhD and at least 400 for MPhil. Express

THERE is good news for candidates vying for the coveted PhD and MPhil admissions this academic year at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). If the latest published data by the varsity is any indication, then the competition for the seats just got lesser. The new data now indicates a big increase in the vacant seats from the figures which were officially announced three weeks ago.

The revised data now shows over 2,800 seats to be available for PhD and at least 400 MPhil vacancies, marking over fifty per cent jump in the number of seats compared to the data released in July when the first notification for admissions was announced. What’s more, the SPPU authorities have now officially extended the date of applications from August 14 to August 21, an extension of one week, to accommodate the students from other universities whose results have been declared late.

The decision has been mainly spurred by the delay in the results of the University of Mumbai (MU), a fact pointed out in the official notification issued by SPPU as well. “Actually, the results of a lot of universities have been delayed, especially those of the University of Mumbai, because of which students who may be desiring to take admissions into MPhil or PhD courses may be not be able to do so. That’s why we have decided to extend the deadline by one week for them. All other dates remain the same,” said Uttam Chavan, assistant registrar, SPPU.

Meanwhile, even as the number of vacancies is still significantly lesser than last year, officials say that with over 15,000 applications expected to come in, a jump in the number of seats comes as a huge relief to aspiring candidates. The official advertisement for PhD and MPhil admissions was initially released in July when the admission process was announced open. On July 25, The Indian Express had reported that this year, a total of 2,035 vacant seats were available for PhD while 265 seats were available for MPhil aspirants. Last year, nearly 5,000 seats were available for which over 13,000 applications had been received.

However, owing to the recent approval of new guides who can now mentor students, the vacancies have jumped to 2,800 for PhD and 400 for MPhil. “After the new Maharashtra Universities Act came into force, the elections are yet to be held and many committees that were to be formed are on hold. There is a committee which approves the application of a guide to mentor students and it is yet to process the applications of guides. This could be the reason for the jump in the number of seats since approvals have come in,” said a varsity official. However, Chavan added that many students having completed their PhD or MPhil and their data being uploaded only recently into the system is another reason for the jump in vacancies, since positions with existing guides are now vacant.

Students would be able to fill online forms until August 21 through the varsity’s website. The entrance exam for both PhD and MPhil will be held on September 10 and the result of the online test would be uploaded on the same day. However, after considering the cumulative scores of the entrance exams and the scores during personal interview, the merit list of selected candidates would be declared later.

