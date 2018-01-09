Phagwara boy scores perfect 100 in CAT 2017, gets calls from IIM Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata

This year, in an encouraging ‘trend, more students from non-engineering background have not only scored 100 percentile, but have also secured over 99 percentile. (Representational) This year, in an encouraging ‘trend, more students from non-engineering background have not only scored 100 percentile, but have also secured over 99 percentile. (Representational)

Phagwara boy Pramod Beri, who is a final year BCom student of Chandigarh’s GGDSD college, was among 20 others across the country who scored a perfect 100 in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017, the results of which were declared on Monday. CAT is conducted every year for admission to MBA courses across the country.

Talking to The Indian Express on phone, Beri said he has already got calls from the IIMs in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. He had scored 95.8 per cent in commerce stream in Class 12 from St Joseph’s Convent School, Phagwara. His father, Inderjeet Beri, is a businessman in Phagwara and mother, Sunita Beri, is a homemaker. Beri took coaching from Times Institute in Sector 8, where he studied for a year and a half.

This year, in an encouraging ‘trend, more students from non-engineering background have not only scored 100 percentile, but have also secured over 99 percentile. In a press release by IIM Lucknow that declared the results, it was stated that “this year, there are three non-engineers and two females in the top 20 who have scored 100 percentile.”Beri said, “Mock tests were the key and I started preparing in July 2016. I took notes while going through the study material and during lectures in class too.”

Tailing Beri at 99.99 percentile is 22-year-old, Vipul Kukkar, from Jalalabad in Fazilka district. A student of Bull’s Eye coaching centre in Sector 8, this was Kukkar’s second attempt. A mechanical engineer from Chandigarh’s Punjab Engineering College, Kukkar is now working as a business analyst in Gurgaon; this was his second attempt after he got 98.61 percentile last year. He said, “I don’t feel bad about not getting the perfect score. I focused on my weaknesses and turned them into my strengths by appearing for mock tests.”

He added, “I’ve got calls from IIM Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. My first preference is Kolkata as it is good for finance.” Kukkar said his only focus now was to prepare for his interview. An avid cricket fan, he wants CAT aspirants to believe in themselves, start preparing early and focus on their weaknesses.

A girl from Ludhiana, Prerna Singla (21), secured 99.73 percentile. She is a commerce student and did her graduation from Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management. She completed her schooling from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar. Singla was unavailable for comment as her flight to Dubai was scheduled for Tuesday. Her parents are also settled in Dubai.

Munish Dewan, director of IMS institute where she pursued her coaching, said, “Till now it is the highest score in Ludhiana and that too by a commerce student.” Two 22-year-old students of electronics and communications from Himachal Pradesh also scored above 99 percentile. Ayush Chauhan from Thapar University in Patiala scored 99.95 percentile and Rohan Gupta from NIT Hamirpur scored 99.74 percentile. While Chauhan belongs to Shimla, Gupta is from Mandi. Both were staying in the tricity area to take coaching classes in Sector 8.

