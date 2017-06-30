PGIMER course in medical imaging

PGIMER in Chandigarh has introduced a three-year Bachelor’s degree in medical and scientific photography and imaging. (File photo) PGIMER in Chandigarh has introduced a three-year Bachelor’s degree in medical and scientific photography and imaging. (File photo)

IN A first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has introduced a three-year Bachelor’s degree in medical and scientific photography and imaging.

According to officials, the aim of the programme, starting in September, is to “teach various photographic applications, digital illustrations, medical animation to students and develop audio-visual content for patient care, medical education and research.”

PGIMER spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar said the course has been named BSc in Medical Animation and Audio-visual Creation. “The course will have 15 seats. Ten students will be selected through an entrance exam. The other seats will be reserved for sponsored candidates and foreign nationals.”

