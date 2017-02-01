PGI to recruit 79 new faculty members to meet patient rush

The administration will fill 30 posts of Professors in various departments, one post each of additional and associate professors and 47 assistant professors. Express Archives The administration will fill 30 posts of Professors in various departments, one post each of additional and associate professors and 47 assistant professors. Express Archives

To cater to the growing rush of patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the Institute administration has issued advertisements to recruit 79 more faculty members at the premier medical hub. The governing body of the Institute recently asked the PGIMER administration to fill the vacant faculty posts. As per the new advertisement notice, the Institute will recruit 79 new faculty members. Of the total posts, the administration will fill 30 posts of Professors in various departments, one post each of additional and associate professors and 47 assistant professors.

“The recruitment will help the patients visiting the Institute. Once all the posts are filled, we will be able to give service in a better manner,” said PGIMER’s acting Director, Dr Subhash Verma.

Recently, the governing body of the PGIMER also approved the selection of recently-held interviews for various faculty posts at the Institute. The governing body, however, ordered a review of the selection of six faculty members who were not selected through the Assessment Promotion Scheme, and of one case of direct recruitment. Sources in the PGIMER told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday that during the last governing body meet, the administration was directed to fill the vacant posts of the Institute. “We were given a time of four months, but this fresh recruitment will be completed very soon,” said a senior PGIMER official.

On Tuesday, several department heads at PGIMER said that this latest recruitment is a good move. “The rush of patients is very huge and every day the number is increasing. Addition of more faculty members will obviously help the Institute to provide better care,” said a senior professor, who heads one of the departments.

Reacting to the latest recruitment, Dr T D Yadav, president, PGIMER Faculty Association, said, “Frequent interviews are welcome to avoid the contractual appointments but at the same time, focus on expanding the infrastructure that includes office spaces, bed strength and also faculty houses which have not changed in the last few years is the need of the hour.”