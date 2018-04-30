PGI to conduct study to find exposure and health effects of pesticides in Haryana

According to PGI doctors, two districts in Haryana have been selected for the project. According to PGI doctors, two districts in Haryana have been selected for the project.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) will conduct a study to find exposure and health affects of pesticides in Haryana.

The project has been funded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, and will be completed in two years, a senior PGI doctor said on Saturday. The survey has been titled “Exposure and Health Effects of Pesticides-Haryana”. Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor of Environment Health at the School of Public Health, PGI, under whose supervision this study will be conducted told Chandigarh Newsline that most the recruitment for the study has been completed and the survey would begin soon.

Explaining the project, Khaiwal said that PGI has been chosen for conducting the study in Haryana and that a study on same lines will be conducted in Punjab by a government medical college. According to PGI doctors, two districts in Haryana have been selected for the project.

“Two districts will be high and low pesticides usage areas. With the help of our standard methods, we will conduct a health survey of the people living in the areas to know if there is any health complications among them. Soil and vegetable testing would also be done in the two areas,” said Khaiwal. He further said that the aim of the study is to find a relation between the usage of pesticides and if it is leading any health complications among the residents there.

Sources said that ICMR has sanctioned a fund of Rs 80 lakh for the project. The PGI has also now invited application to fill one post of scientist for this project.

