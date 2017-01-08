PGI inaugurates new academic session

Acting PGIMER, Director Dr Subhash Verma (left) presents a memento to Prof J S Guleria, former Dean and HOD Medicine, AIIMS, during the inauguration. Express Acting PGIMER, Director Dr Subhash Verma (left) presents a memento to Prof J S Guleria, former Dean and HOD Medicine, AIIMS, during the inauguration. Express

“Honesty, hard work, diligence and respect for patients are important to become a good doctor,” Prof J S Guleria, former Dean and HOD Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi said on Saturday. Guleria was addressing the PGI doctors and students at the inauguration of the new academic session of PGI on Saturday. “The right communication with the patient at the right time is an essential part of treatment,” he told the audience.

Prof. Subhash Varma, acting Director, PGI, said, “A new year and a new session gives us an opportunity to remind ourselves of our aims and ideals at the PGI, as exemplified by our founder medical icons. Service to the community, care of the needy, teaching the postgraduates and research for the benefit of people at large is the motto of PGI. PGI attracts the best amongst the medical, nursing and paramedical students in the country, selected through a tough competitive process. I congratulate the new entrants who are successful through this competition and have joined this premier institute.”

“You will go through sweat, hard work and sleepless nights but also lots of satisfaction while studying at PGI,” he added.

Prof. K L N Rao, Sub-Dean of the Institute, conducted the pin-up ceremony for resident doctors and delivered the vote of thanks.

The Institute’s new academic session begins on Saturday with nearly 130 students in the process of joining postgraduate courses of major specialties i.e. about eighty MD/MS in Anaesthesia, Medicine, Nuclear Medicine, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, and various other specialties.