Hyderabad University admission 2017: Last date tomorrow, apply now

The application window for the University of Hyderabad is set to close tomorrow by 5 pm. Ranked seven by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) among all the universities in India, the varsity is accepting applications for 5-year integrated PG, M.Tech., M.Phil. courses and PhD programme through national level entrance examination. Applications can be submitted at admission portal of the university, acad.uohyd.ac.in.

The university will conduct entrance exam on multiple dates starting from June 1 till June 5. The hall tickets to the successfully registered candidates will be issued at the website on or after May 22.

Eligibility

Candidates must have completed their graduation or must be in the final year of their graduation to apply for admission to the university.

Application process

The registration for the university will be carried out at the official website. Mode of application is online only and no applications will be accepted after the closure of the window. Here’s how you can register for University of Hyderabad.

Go to the official website (acad.uohyd.ac.in)

Click on New Registration link

Register with your email id and contact number

Login with the details and pay the requisite fee

Submit the completed application and obtain confirmation letter

Application fee: Rs 350 for general candidates, Rs 250 for OBC candidates, Rs150 for SC/ST/PWD candidates

