Periyar University result 2017: UG, PG exam result declared, check at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The Periyar University has published the result for UG and PG examination today. The students can access the results from the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination for both graduation and post-graduation was held in April this year. Moreover, the Periyar University results can also be received from the students’ respective colleges.

The website is functioning slow as thousands of students are trying to view their scores. We suggest you to wait patiently and then access the result.

Steps to check the Periyar University UG, PG result 2017:

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Check and save the result

The students who wish to apply for re-totalling and revaluation can do withing 10 days from the result declaration date. In case they need assistance, the students can reach to their college principals or head of departments in this matter. The Controller of Examinations of the Periyar University would soon release an official notification for re-totalling and revaluation process.

The fee for re-totalling is Rs 200 and and for revaluation Rs 250. Also, those who want to attain a copy of the answer sheet may apply with a fee of Rs 250.

