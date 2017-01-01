Periyar University November exam 2016: Results to be out soon

Periyar University result 2016 UG: The students can download the results from the official website — Periyar University result 2016 UG: The students can download the results from the official website — http://www.periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University UG result 2016: The Periyar University will soon declare the results of various under graduate examination 2016. The students can download the results from the official website — periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The Periyar University conducted the examination in November this year. The website might run slow, therefore candidates should wait and login after some time.

Steps to check the Periyar University UG result 2016:

Log on to the official website of the Periyar University

On the homepage, check the result section marked on the top of the page

Once you click on the result section

A new page will open

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click submit

The result will be displayed

Check and save the result

To know about the result status, click here

