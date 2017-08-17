Periyar University UG, PG supplementary exam result 2017 declared, check at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The Periyar University has also released the PG and M Phil supplementary examinations result. The Periyar University has also released the PG and M Phil supplementary examinations result.

The Periyar University has declared the result of undergraduate and postgraduate supplementary examination on August 16 at periyaruniversity.ac.in. The students can access the results from the official website by following the steps written below.

The examinations for both UG and PG were held in April this year, the result of which was released in June. Moreover, the Periyar University results can also be received from the students’ respective colleges.

Periyar University UG, PG result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Check and save the result. If needed, take a print out for further reference

Earlier, the students were given time to apply for re-totalling and revaluation post result declaration. The Periyar University has also released the PG and M Phil supplementary examinations result.

Periyar University is named after the social reformer EV Ramasamy, also called as‘Thanthai Periyar’. The Tamil Nadu government had established the Periyar University at Salem on September 17, 1997. The University got the 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission and has been reaccredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade in 2015.

