Periyar University UG, PG November exam result 2017 declared at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The Periyar University has declared the result of undergraduate and postgraduate examination at periyaruniversity.ac.in. The varsity conducted the UG and PG exams between November and December this year. Moreover, the Periyar University results can also be received from the students’ respective colleges.

The students can access the results from the official website by following the steps written below:

Periyar University UG, PG result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section flashing under ‘News and Events’ section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Check and save the result. If needed, take a print out for further reference

Periyar University has also postponed the distance education examinations that was scheduled to held from December 28, 2017. The new timetable and list of examination centres will be updated later.

About Periyar University

The varsity is named after the social reformer EV Ramasamy, also called as‘Thanthai Periyar’. The Tamil Nadu government had established the Periyar University at Salem on September 17, 1997. The University got the 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission and has been reaccredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade in 2015.

