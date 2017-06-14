PCMC: 64 schools register 100% results in SSC examination

AS MANY as 64 schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad, including both English and Marathi medium, have registered 100 per result in SSC examination.

Pimpri-Chinchwad schools, collectively, have registered 93.36 per cent result, while Maval schools registered 91.01 per cent result.

Samruddhi Umesh Purhoit from Jnana Prabhodini School, Nigdi, emerged as the most outstanding student in Pimpri-Chinchwad, securing 500/500.

Samrudhi secured 491 marks and got extra nine marks in drawing exam. “I was not expecting this result…but I am delighted,” she said. Samruddhi secured full marks in her favourite subjects — maths and Sanskrit.

While a number of schools maintained their past record of 100 per cent results, D Y Patil Public School, Pimpri, registered its 14th consecutive batch score 100 per cent result.

Amaldev Pillai topped the school with 96.8 per marks, followed by Shreya Omargekar with 94.8 per, and Chaitali Kolhe with 93.8 per cent marks. Principal Mrudula Mahajan said the results were on expected lines, as their school has a tradition of securing cent per cent result.

The SPM Marathi and English medium school in Yamunanagar also scored 100 per cent result. Vaidehi Ghate of Marathi medium and Sarvari Gadre of English medium topped the school with 98 per cent marks.

