Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Pay teachers by seventh of each month: DoE to private school

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2018 2:21:24 am
Officials said action will be taken against the school if it does not follow the order.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked a private school to pay salaries to its teachers by the 7th of every month, following a complaint from a teacher. The letter has been sent to Guru Harkrishan Public School, Punjabi Bagh, after a teacher sent a complaint to the department about the “inordinate delay in salary disbursement since March 2017”. All private unaided recognised schools have to pay salaries to their staff by the seventh day of each month as stated under Rule 192 of the Delhi School Education Act Rules, 1973. Following the teacher’s complaint on November 11, 2017, the department initiated an enquiry.

The school management replied to the DoE on December 13, 2017, refuting the complaint. It said salary is being disbursed through the centralised account — with effect from April 1, 2016 — and that there is no delay. The DoE examined the reply and found it unsatisfactory. Officials said action will be taken against the school if it does not follow the order.

