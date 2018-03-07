PAU directs canteen owners not to open shop before 10.30 am

A cafe at PAU. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) A cafe at PAU. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has ordered the canteen owners on the campus not open their eateries before 10.30 am as “students and employees waste their time sitting there in the morning”. However, as per the written orders issued by estate officer, PAU, on Wednesday, the canteens at Kairon Kisan Ghar and Parker House, which have guest houses, have been exempted. In case of non compliance, the varsity will cancel the licences.

Canteen owners and PAU Employees Union, on the other hand, said the students and teachers should be asked to maintain discipline, instead of ordering the eateries to remain shut in the morning.

Sources said the written orders came following Vice Chancellor (VC) Baldev Singh Dhillon’s visit to Farm View Cafe behind his office on February 20 around 10 am when he saw some students and “outsiders” sitting at the cafe.

The orders read, “It has been observed that some officials visit the canteens for having tea immediately after offices open at 9 am. This is not a healthy practice… it adversely affects the office working.” The classes too begin at 9 am in PAU.

Estate officer Vishwajit Hans said the orders have been issued after a discussion with the VC. “It generally gives out a very bad impression that students and teachers keep sitting in canteens even during working hours. Even morning walkers come to the canteens. Thus they have been ordered not to open before 10.30 am.”

A canteen owner, on the other hand, questioned, “What is our fault if employees and students visit canteens instead of focusing on their work? We have to make several preparations before serving food and so we have to open canteens early in the morning.”

Baldev Singh Walia, president of PAU Employees Union, said orders should have been issued to deans and heads of departments to keep a check on their staff, instead of snatching livelihoods of canteen owners.

