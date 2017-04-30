JKBOSE Class 12th annual regular Jammu division exam 2017: Results declared

JKBOSE class 12th results 2017: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results Higher Secondary, that is, Class 12 annual regular Part Two Jammu division results. The students can check the results from the official website – jkbose.co.in. The website is not functioning properly, we suggest students to check after some time.
This month, the Board had released the results of class 10 and class 12 annual private exams which were conducted last year for the Kashmir division.
Steps to download JKBOSE Class 12th results 2017
Log into the official website of the Board
On the homepage, click on latest results section
A new page will open showing option of three servers
Click on one of them
Enter your roll number
The result will be displayed
Download and save it future reference
As per reports, the J&K Board of School Education may stop the biannual and private examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 in both summer and winter zones. With this initiative, they plan to increase more days for academic season.
