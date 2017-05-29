Parkash Singh Badal blames both students, teachers for poor PSEB results

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo). Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo).

While Punjab government has expressed great concern over poor Class 10 and 12 results across the state, former CM Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday refused to blame the teachers alone, saying students who did not work hard were also responsible for the dip in pass percentage. However, Former Education Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema expressed satisfaction over the results, saying they were the actual results in absence of marks moderation policy.

Cheema said, “In year 2015, results of Class 10 without moderation were 48 per cent, while in 2016, results without moderation were 53 per cent and this year results without moderation are 57.5 per cent and hence in my opinion, these are the actual 24 carat results which are improving year after year.” It needs to be mentioned that pass percentage of Class 10 was moderation policy was 72.25 per cent last year.

Cheema added, “Moreover in 2016, internal marks were 30 against 10 marks only this year and hence these factors also contributed to fall in pass percentage because teachers often give full internal marks to most of the students to increase their chance of clearing exams.”

Arguing that the state Education Department should have explained the results better, Cheema said, “No doubt teachers need to work hard to improve pass percentage, however, even this one is better than last year and I am surprised that Education Department is not able to explain the reasons behind fall in pass percentage.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now