Parents want government to strictly enforce new fee law for schools

Parents of school students from four zones — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat — on Wednesday demonstrated in front of District Education office in Vadodara, demanding strict implementation of the new fee regulation law, which came into effect from April this year. With Wednesday being the last day for private schools to submit their affidavits for revised fees to the DEO, the parents, under the banner of All Gujarat Parents Union, also demanded their representation in the fee regulation committee (FRC) formed by the state government.

“There is no representation of parents in the fee regulation committee. How we will know what is happening between the fee regulation committee and the school management?” Naresh Shah, president of the union, said. DEO M L Ratnu assured the parents that he will convey their message to the government.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now