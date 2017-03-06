Paper leak: How government should control it

If you are heading for a computer-based test, then there shouldn’t be space for any technical flaw. If you are heading for a computer-based test, then there shouldn’t be space for any technical flaw.

The recent paper leak of the Army Recruitment Board examination sent shock waves across the nation. The exam was scheduled to recruit lower-level officials in the Indian Army. Similar cases of cheating are reported in Maharashtra Board on Saturday. This is not the first time that miscreants got hold of question papers or hacked the government website.

In February, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission’s (BSSC) offline paper was leaked too and many officials, including the chairman, were arrested.

With a country as vast as India, conducting entrance and recruitment examination for millions of candidates is a Herculean task. It just takes one weak link in the chain to nullify the efforts of all those involved in the entire exercise. While the government bears huge financial losses, candidates too face unwarranted hassles.

But then why is that the authority have so far failed to check cheating and paper leaks? According to Pavan Duggal, a cyber law expert, hackers target government servers as they are soft targets. “Most servers are soft targets as they are not well-protected. Many a time, somebody from the conducting body reveals the time the question paper would be uploaded online, making it easier for the hackers to hack the computer,” he said.

Read | Higher Secondary Certificate paper leaked again: After Marathi, questions of SP exam shared on social media

Duggal suggested that the best way out is to invest in sound technology while underlining that the government has not yet prioritised cyber security.

“The government has to invest crores to acquire the right technology. Also, we need to keep revisiting the latest cyber security protocols and make stringent laws punishing the criminals,” he added. Another solution to check paper leak is to make examinations completely online, feel experts.

Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, Adda247, said, “The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body constituted only to conduct exams for all the banks in India. They have sound technology to conduct smooth tests and, therefore, there hasn’t been a single case of leakage report on their part. Other boards and commissions are either not organised enough or don’t have a proper system in place.”

However, last year, when the Staff Selection Commission for the first time conducted an online exam for CGL, there were reports of alleged cheating. An FIR was lodged two months later. “If you are heading for a computer-based test, then there shouldn’t be space for any technical flaw. If the paper is leaked in one centre, then it can happen anywhere,” said Nagar.

The University of Mumbai also faced similar problem and has introduced an improved security measure. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the colleges will have to download the question papers sent to them online, after undergoing a facial-recognition scan.

READ | Pune: Question carrying one mark ‘goes missing’ from HSC paper

The CCTV cameras installed in all exam rooms will record the entire downloading and printing process.

Such highly-guarded methods are used during private colleges test or when hiring is done in some reputed organisation. “In such exams, the facial expression are also scanned to ensure the candidate is not planning any unfair method. If you introduce technologies, it will minimise the risks of cheating, ” Anil Nagar said.

As of now, to plug the loopholes in the existing system of examination, the government has announced to constitute a specialised agency to conduct all entrance exams for engineering and architecture. We can only hope that this new agency has proper infrastructure to hold examinations without any incident of cheating or paper leak.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd