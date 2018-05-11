Panjab University’s ‘young’ dental college on top in India

Panjab University Administrative Block. (Express Archives) Panjab University Administrative Block. (Express Archives)

PANJAB UNIVERSITY has topped in medicine and dentistry across India, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018 released on Wednesday. Aligarh Muslim University and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham are second and third, respectively.

The university’s HS Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital is a relatively young venture having been established in 2006. It started its postgraduate course three years ago.

The subject rankings have been evaluated only among educational institutions that have overall appeared in THE Rankings.

Prof Jagat Bhushan, chairperson of the dental college, said the contribution to new and innovative research could be an important factor in the ranking.

“Ever since our inception, faculty members have been involved in research that is getting published and we are getting quoted. We have been doing our own bit and are also going in for more research-based questions than before,” he added.

Prof Bhushan said the dental college was primarily an outreach arm of PU and wanted to improve the profession, adding that while the university has encouraged research, the college has been proactive too.

As the dental college is often regarded as a liability for its infrastructure to an already financially starved PU, Prof Bhushan spoke about the need for outside support.

“Healthcare is a service and we can’t have returns out of that. We want the overall outcome to improve and can never be a resource-earning or revenue-generating body. We have to be subsidised and supported,” he said, adding that PU was feeling the pinch and the dental college in return was feeling it the most.

“There should be some contribution from all angles as we are not only serving the Tricity, but so many neighbouring states too,” he said.

There’s more good news. In geography, PU emerges at the second position behind DU and has come third in subjects such as political and international studies (including development studies); history, philosophy and theology; arts, performing arts and design; and communication and media studies.

It is also among the top five institutions in sociology; economics and econometrics; and education. In subjects such as general engineering; business and management; language, literature and linguistics; and chemical engineering, it is among the top 10 in the country.

This year, the number of participating countries has risen to 350 from 300 across 42 countries in four continents. As many as 42 Indian institutions made it to the 2018 table, a significant increase from 27 last year.

Even in THE Asia University Rankings 2018, released in early February, PU had crept back into the top 10 Indian universities from the 12th rank and improved its Asian ranking to 114 from a bracket of 121-130.

The varsity has got an overall score of 26.6 with 27.1 in teaching, 8.6 in research, 31.8 in industry income and 16.0 in international outlook. Its high citation score of 55.5 has been a major contributing factor to an improved ranking.

Last year, PU had an overall score of 23.9 with 46.2 in citation, 32.3 in industry income, 23.8 in teaching, 15.2 in international outlook and 9.2 in research. Apart from research and industry income, the varsity’s score has improved on all parameters.

