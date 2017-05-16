Panjab University: Wrong question paper delays BSc final exam

A faux pas on part of the Panjab University with regard to a chemistry question paper of BSc final semester put a large number of students in a difficult situation for about five hours on Monday.

The organic chemistry exam of BSc (final semester) was to begin at 9.30 this morning. When the question paper was distributed among students in various examination centres, they immediately raised a hue and cry on reading the questions.

Instead of organic chemistry, almost all the questions in the paper were releted to inorganic chemistry.

As students raised their concern in this connection, a superintendent deputed to conduct the examination contacted the Controller of Examination at the Panjab University.

The controller put the examination on hold and sent the fresh question of organic chemistry to various centres through e-mail.

The fresh question reached the colleges around 11 am and it took time to take out the reprints of the email. The examination restarted at 11.15 am and it continued till 2.15 pm. Originally it was to be over by 12.30 pm.

A Senate member said no secrecy of the fresh question paper was maintained. When it was downloaded from the e-mail and later reprinted, it went through so many hands.

“Obviously, the content of the question paper was known to many people before its distribution among students. What was the use of conducting the question paper in such a questionable manner?” he asked.

He said the paper should have been cancelled and rescheduled for some other day. Students could have saved from unnecessary tension had the university postponed the paper, he added.

The controller was not available for comments.

