Panjab University: Vehicle-free campus proposal awaits Syndicate’s approval

The proposal to make the Panjab University campus free of vehicles awaits the Syndicate’s approval. The Syndicate will hold a discussion on the proposal on May 28. An eight-member committee has proposed to have the academic area cordoned off for vehicles without varsity parking stickers. It has also proposed that if any such vehicles are found parked in the area, they will be towed away.

The committee suggested that the chairpersons and directors, through Dean University Instructions (DUI), should issue a notice that fresh students would not be allowed to come to the department in a four-wheeler from the next academic session and that only two-wheelers and cycles should be allowed. It also suggested that adequate powers be given to the security personnel to issue challans, if anyone is found violating the instructions.

The committee also included that over speeding, honking, use of bikes without helmets, vehicle without sticker and parking of vehicles at no parking areas would be considered as violations and the offenders will have to pay for the same as per the rates to be approved for the purpose.

The process of making the PU vehicle-free was initiated in 2015 and since then, 10 meetings have been held on the issue but no conclusion was reached. In a meeting, which was held on May 10, the committee, constituted by the vice-chancellor and registrar, has asked that vehicle-free initiative should be done much before vacations. In case of any hurdles, the university authorities can take care of that during vacations so that the work is finished before the starting of the 2017-18 session.

There will be separate traffic staff in the varsity who will be provided with jackets and helmets. The volunteers will be appointed from teaching and non-teaching staff.

Apart from this, the chairpersons of the all departments will be issued circulars to get details of the students using vehicles to maintain records and also to help the executive engineer to earmark the parking slots separately with white lines for them. All the students will be issued new stickers that will replace the old ones.

NSS annual meeting held

The annual meeting for National Service Scheme (NSS) was held at the Panjab University on Friday to discuss various programmes to be organised throughout the year. The meeting was chaired by Capt Subahsh (Retd), NSS regional director, Punjab and UT.

The NSS programme officers from various colleges of Chandigarh participated in the meeting to share their ideas which can be implemented in future at different levels. During the meeting, it was resolved that community engagement projects and programmes to promote clean, green environment, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Digital India, self defence training, special campaigns against drugs, yoga and life skills through strengthening the bond of relationship between the young and their family will be organised.

He briefed the NSS programme officers about efficient working of NSS units and proper documentation procedure and managing the database. He focused on conducting an advisory meeting in every college during the beginning of the session.

Varsity ranks 2nd in Maka Trophy

The PU has ranked second in the Maulana Kalam Azad (Maka) Trophy 2015-16 with the best performance of the Panjab University players in the national/international and All India inter-university tournaments. This trophy is introduced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to arouse interest among university students and motivate them to take up business of competitive sports. The contesting universities were entitled to claim points for credentials of their athletes, teams for the academic year from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016.

The result of first rank, secured by Punjabi University, Patiala, had already been declared.

