Panjab University to hold admissions through cloud online software from next session

FOR STUDENTS seeking admission in the next academic session, Panjab University will hold its online admissions through ‘cloud-based online admission management services’ in the varsity as well as regional centres. The Syndicate on Sunday approved that from the next session the students could apply only in four courses in one admission form on the cloud nine application. Students will first have to register online after which an ID and password will be generated that will be used throughout the admission process.

Admission fee for students applying for admission in one course will be Rs 300 while in applying for two courses will be Rs 400. Similarly, for applying in three courses, it will be Rs 500 and Rs 600 for applying in four courses. Students applying for more than four courses will be required to submit another admission form with additional fee. Students submitting online application for admission to fifth course will be Rs 500, for admission in sixth course will be Rs 400.

Meanwhile, for submission of application for admission in seventh course will be Rs 500 and for eight course will be Rs 600. If a student or a candidate decides to apply for more than eight courses, they will be required to submit another online admission form with additional fee.

The candidates falling under the reserved categories — Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Person with Disabilities (PWD) — will get 50 percent concession on the fee. Last year the rate of admission forms for academic session of 2016-2017 for general category was Rs 500 while for SC/ST, it was Rs 250.

The services shall also include the facility for payment of fee through various channels that are internet banking, debit/credit card.

“Cloud online software would enable us to enrol more students quickly. By incorporating next generation features and functionality in admission process, the cloud student admission system would enable students to submit forms, upload documents, track application status, register for assessment tests, view test scores and pay registration fees,” said Registrar Col (Retd) G S Chadha.

