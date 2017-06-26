Panjab University Syndicate Meet: Credit system only from next year; assistant professor to be sacked

IN ITS meeting Sunday, the Panjab University (PU) Syndicate decided to defer the Choice based Credit System in affiliated colleges to the next academic year and also decided to recommend dismissal of an assistant professor for sexually harassing a girl student on campus. Assistant Professor Komal Singh, who teaches at public administration department, the Punjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment found, harassed the student and also beat her up. The student appeared before the panel.

Along with deciding to sack him, the Syndicate also decided to send him a notice to vacate the accommodation allotted to him in the University. All recommendations of the Syndicate have to be ratified by the Senate.

The other important decision by the Syndicate to postpone the CBCS will enable the University and its affiliated colleges to be better prepared for the new system.

“The working model for implementation of CBCS across all semesters shall be finalised for uniform implementation for next academic year,” the members observed.

The CBCS will enable students to take a mix of courses of their choice across streams and disciplines from the prescribed core, elective, minor or soft skill courses.

The Syndicate also set the ball rolling for making University vehicle free. It was noted that parking area near Gate No. 1 of Sector 14 can accommodate up to two hundred cars. Option for creating more parking space near Gate no. 3 of Sector 25 is to be explored immediately,” the members observed. It was proposed to enhance the frequency of shuttle service between the two parking lots so that waiting time at any bus stop of the shuttle service is not more than 10 minutes.

Also, the Syndicate recommended meeting of VC, PU with the Education Minister of Punjab to articulate the concerns related to service conditions as well as salary levels of new college teachers in Punjab State. The VC shall interface with Vice Chancellors of other affiliated Universities in Punjab.

Vice Chancellor Professor Arun Grover said a common committee for rationalisation of the fee structures and different charges levied in PU Campus and the affiliated Colleges will be constituted to have a re-look even in the examination fees.

